12 DAYS TO GO! Goals galore at Switzerland 1954

Published on Jun 2, 2018

The 12 goals scored in Austria 7-5 Switzerland in the 1954 FIFA World Cup Switzerland™ quarter-finals make it the highest-scoring match in the history of the global finals. The 1954 edition is remembered for its glut of goals: 140 in 26 matches.



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom