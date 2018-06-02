12 DAYS TO GO! Goals galore at Switzerland 1954

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
The 12 goals scored in Austria 7-5 Switzerland in the 1954 FIFA World Cup Switzerland™ quarter-finals make it the highest-scoring match in the history of the global finals. The 1954 edition is remembered for its glut of goals: 140 in 26 matches.
