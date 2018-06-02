12 DAYS TO GO! Goals galore at Switzerland 1954

FIFATV
2.2M
1,218 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 2, 2018

The 12 goals scored in Austria 7-5 Switzerland in the 1954 FIFA World Cup Switzerland™ quarter-finals make it the highest-scoring match in the history of the global finals. The 1954 edition is remembered for its glut of goals: 140 in 26 matches.

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...
Other FIFA Social Media Channels:
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to