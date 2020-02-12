Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are PREGNANT!

Published on Feb 12, 2020

The Jonas Brothers are all about Happiness Begins… but the happiness TRULY began today when it was announced that a jo-bro baby is on the way! What’s up everyone it’s Dani Golub back here on Clevver News and OHH BABY… do we have some good news for all you diehard Jonas Brothers fans! Within the past two years we’ve seen not one but TWO Jonas brother tie the knot and say ‘I Do’ to their leading ladies! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had multiple wedding celebrations and ceremonies back in December of 2018 and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also had a multi part wedding. Their first wedding was in May 2019 at a little white chapel in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator as their officiant and a formal wedding ceremony followed in France last June! And as they say, first comes love, then comes marriage… then comes a jo-bro baby in a baby carriage! So, which Jonas brother is a proud expectant father to be…. JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER!! YASSSS JOE AND SOPHIE HAVE ONLY BEEN MARRIED A FEW SHORT MONTHS BUT ACCORDING TO MULTIPLE REPORTS THE COUPLE IS EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER! And can we just give a massive congratulations to the couple! We are so FREAKIN’ excited! According to E! News the couple is keeping things very ‘hush’ but their friends and family are super excited for them.” The couple’s last major public appearance was at the end of January at the Grammys where the Jonas Brothers performed their new hit single, “What a Man Gotta Do” and Sophie was shown dancing in her seat in the audience! Joe and Sophie got engaged back in 2017 and Sophie revealed to Rolling Stone that she never expected to get married in her early 20s until she met Joe. She was 21 when the couple got engaged after almost a year of dating.And she also talked to Glamour UK about how happy Joe makes her. And coming off a busy year of touring for Joe and the final season of Game of Thrones for Sophie, now might just be the perfect time to bring a new member into their family.Neither Joe or Sophie have confirmed the news yet, but if these rumors are true we are VERY excited for the happy couple!And fans agree.

What do you think about Joe & Sophie’s reported pregnancy?!Do you think Sophie could actually be pregnant? Or do you think it’s all just rumors?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, why don’t you show some love to Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Dani Golub and have a great day.





