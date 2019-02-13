Top U.S. & World Headlines — February 13, 2019

Democracy Now!
477K
25,346 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 13, 2019

Visit https://democracynow.org to watch the full independent, global news hour, read the transcript, search our archive and to make a donation to support us.

Democracy Now! is an independent global news hour that airs weekdays on nearly 1,400 TV and radio stations Monday through Friday. Watch our livestream 8-9AM ET: https://democracynow.org

Please consider supporting independent media by making a donation to Democracy Now! today: https://democracynow.org/donate

FOLLOW DEMOCRACY NOW! ONLINE:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/democracynow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/democracynow
YouTube: http://youtube.com/democracynow
SoundCloud: http://soundcloud.com/democracynow
Daily Email: https://democracynow.org/subscribe
Google+: https://plus.google.com/+DemocracyNow
Instagram: http://instagram.com/democracynow
Tumblr: http://democracynow.tumblr.com
Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/democracynow
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/demo...
TuneIn: http://tunein.com/radio/Democracy-Now...
Stitcher Radio: http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/democ...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to