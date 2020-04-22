BTS Shares NEVER BEFORE SEEN Footage In New Project!

Published on Apr 22, 2020

If you’re craving some much-needed K-pop in your life while cooped up at home, BTS just announced a brand new behind-the-scenes docuseries, featuring footage from some of the band’s best world tour moments.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here with Clevver News, and BTS are about to cure our K-pop cravings with the sound of pure pop perfection.



BTS is just out here doing the lord’s work during a time we so desperately need them… earlier this week the band announced a brand new docuseries that is set to drop next month, so get excited, Army!





