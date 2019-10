Published on Oct 13, 2019

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Aboul-Gheit described on Saturday the Turkish military operation in Syria as an " invasion."

His remarks came during an AL emergency meeting in Cairo to discuss Turkey's operation in Syria.

Aboul-Gheit warned that around 300,000 Syrians may flee as a result of the operation.

He also warned that 12,000 IS prisoners are held in the areas Turkey is expected to capture.

He said AL will consider measures against Turkey in the economic, tourism and military sectors.