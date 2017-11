Published on Nov 30, 2017

Chris Hoy wins the Men's Keirin during the Men's Track Cycling at London 2012 and becomes Great Britain's most decorated Olympian ever, overtaking rowing legend Steve Redgrave. During the Rio 2016 Olympics, Jason Kenny would later tie with Chris Hoy with 6 gold and 1 silver medal.



