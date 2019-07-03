Hong Kong Christians and the Protest Movement | Cardinal Zen | China Uncensored

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jul 3, 2019
Christians in Hong Kong have become a major force in the protests against the extradition bill that would allow authorities in Hong Kong to send people to Mainland China for trial. Whether its the presence of church groups or leading rounds of the hym “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord,” Christians have left their mark on the protests. I sit down with Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Bishop of Hong Kong to talk about the role of Christians and Catholics in Hong Kong.