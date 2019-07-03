Hong Kong Christians and the Protest Movement | Cardinal Zen | China Uncensored

Published on Jul 3, 2019

Christians in Hong Kong have become a major force in the protests against the extradition bill that would allow authorities in Hong Kong to send people to Mainland China for trial. Whether its the presence of church groups or leading rounds of the hym “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord,” Christians have left their mark on the protests. I sit down with Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Bishop of Hong Kong to talk about the role of Christians and Catholics in Hong Kong.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/

__

© All Rights Reserved.