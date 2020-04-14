Stadia Impressions - It's Pretty Janky, Don't Really Bother

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Stadia Pro is free right now for two months, but is it worth your time? Should you even bother with instant access streaming and its associated trade offs?Connection speed during test:39mbs download12mbs uploadFull Stadia content listing: https://www.tweaktown.com/tags/stadia...Our Amazon Link (US): https://goo.gl/USmIj2Our Amazon Link (CA): http://goo.gl/UpsZSGOur Amazon Link (UK): http://goo.gl/3pvGw9Visit our site: http://www.tweaktown.comFollow us on social media:Twitter: @TweakTownhttps://www.twitter.com/TweakTownFacebook:https://www.facebook.com/TweakTownInstagram:https://www.instagram.com/TweakTown
Loading playlists...