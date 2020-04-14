Stadia Impressions - It's Pretty Janky, Don't Really Bother

TweakTown
34.6K
50 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 14, 2020

Stadia Pro is free right now for two months, but is it worth your time? Should you even bother with instant access streaming and its associated trade offs?

Connection speed during test:

39mbs download
12mbs upload

Full Stadia content listing:

https://www.tweaktown.com/tags/stadia...

Our Amazon Link (US): https://goo.gl/USmIj2
Our Amazon Link (CA): http://goo.gl/UpsZSG
Our Amazon Link (UK): http://goo.gl/3pvGw9

Visit our site: http://www.tweaktown.com

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: @TweakTown
https://www.twitter.com/TweakTown
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TweakTown
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/TweakTown

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to