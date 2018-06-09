World Football History in Moscow!

Published on Jun 9, 2018

Fans travelling to Moscow for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have the chance to visit an exhibition presented by the FIFA World Football Museum. Open until July 20th, and free to access, the exhibition was opened by 2002 World Cup winner Roberto Carlos.



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom