World Football History in Moscow!

Published on Jun 9, 2018
Fans travelling to Moscow for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have the chance to visit an exhibition presented by the FIFA World Football Museum. Open until July 20th, and free to access, the exhibition was opened by 2002 World Cup winner Roberto Carlos.
