After unspeakable sadness, Skujyte finds redemption in reallocated medal | Take the Podium

Published on Nov 17, 2019

After years of doubt, doping sanctions saw Lithuanian heptathlete Austra Skujyte upgraded from fifth place in the London 2012 heptathlon to the bronze medal. Watch how she found overdue redemption following her fourth and final Olympic Games.



Clean athletes are finally awarded their rightful Olympic medal following the disqualification of doped athletes: https://oly.ch/ttp_en



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com