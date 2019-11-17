After unspeakable sadness, Skujyte finds redemption in reallocated medal | Take the Podium

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 17, 2019
After years of doubt, doping sanctions saw Lithuanian heptathlete Austra Skujyte upgraded from fifth place in the London 2012 heptathlon to the bronze medal. Watch how she found overdue redemption following her fourth and final Olympic Games.
Clean athletes are finally awarded their rightful Olympic medal following the disqualification of doped athletes: https://oly.ch/ttp_en