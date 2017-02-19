Anatomy of a Biathlete: Can Monika Hojnisz Control Her Heart Rate Better?

Published on Feb 19, 2017

The leading Polish Biathlete and Sochi 2014 Olympian Monika Hojnisz lays bare her physiological prowess, with stamina and heart-rate control astonishing top sport scientists.



In the Anatomy of, we take Olympic athletes to a sports science lab, where the physiques and unique body characteristics needed for their sport are analysed to reveal what makes them so special.



