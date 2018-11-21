Published on Nov 21, 2018

South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang was elected as Interpol’s president on Wednesday, edging out a longtime veteran of Russia’s security services who was strongly opposed by the U.S., Britain and other European nations.

Interpol Elects Its Next President From South Korea In A Blow To Russia | TIME

