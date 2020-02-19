Mukbang / CITRUS PIE. Filling like MARMELADA. Without yeast. 20 minutes of baking. Prepare two pies.

Published on Feb 19, 2020

RECIPE:

Dough.

Premium flour - 350 gr.

Sugar 70 gr.

Baking powder - 10 gr.

Butter - 180 gr.

Cream 33% - 90 gr.

Salt is a pinch.



FILLING.

Lemons - 330 gr.

Sugar 330 gr.

Starch - 15 gr.

Turmeric to taste.



1. A piece of dough 100 gr - in the freezer. Through a coarse grater, on the cake.

2. A piece of dough with a length of 25 g. We have two lengths, two pieces of 25 g each. each.

3. A piece of dough with a width of 20 g. We have two widths, two slices of 20 g each.

4. Make beads at least 1.5 cm so that the filling does not leak.

5. Butter, can be replaced with good margarine.

6. Cream, can be replaced with sour cream 25%. I advise cream. The test is tastier.

7. Bake with a preheated oven at 170 degrees. The baking time depends on your oven. It took me 20 minutes. Look at the color of the sides.

8. Potato or corn starch. No difference.

9. Such a cake, I bake in a round form 28 cm, or as in the video in a rectangular (36 * 24)

Bon Appetit everyone!