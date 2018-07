Published on Jul 1, 2018

Venus and Serena Williams have an incredible Olympic record, but it's no surprise as they have dominated tennis for much of the past decade.



The most famous Olympic Records are presented in entertaining packages using recreations, animations and a mix of other visual methods: http://bit.do/EN-OTR









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com