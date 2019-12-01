Italy v Portugal [Highlights] - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Portugal are the world champions of beach soccer for the second time following their comprehensive 6-4 victory over Italy in the final of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019.Follow all the action from Paraguay across FIFA's platforms:👉 http://www.youtube.com/FIFA👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifabeachsoc...👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom 👉 https://www.fifa.com/beachsoccerworldcup
Loading playlists...