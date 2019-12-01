Italy v Portugal [Highlights] - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™

Published on Dec 1, 2019

Portugal are the world champions of beach soccer for the second time following their comprehensive 6-4 victory over Italy in the final of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019.



