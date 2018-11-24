Japan v New Zealand - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018™ - Quarter-Final

FIFATV
7.3M
2,250 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 24, 2018

There will be a first-time champion at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after New Zealand defeated 2014 winners Japan 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1.


More match highlights:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:
👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 fifa.com/womensworldcup

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to