Japan v New Zealand - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018™ - Quarter-Final

Loading...
Working...
There will be a first-time champion at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after New Zealand defeated 2014 winners Japan 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1. More match highlights:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Follow all the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup👉 fifa.com/womensworldcup
Loading playlists...