Chinese Military Police Massing Near Hong Kong?

Published on Aug 16, 2019
Chinese military police hold exercises near the border of Hong Kong in nearby Shenzhen. Beijing pushes a disinformation campaign against Hong Kong protesters. The US government and Trump administration considers action. A Pew Research Center Poll finds Americans have an increasingly negative view of China. And China targets Buddhist statues around the country. That and more on this week's China News Headlines!