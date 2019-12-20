Joe Alwyn SPEAKS OUT On Taylor Swift Romance!

Published on Dec 20, 2019

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for more than two years, and surprisingly we know very little about this uber private couple. The Hiddleswift days of Taylor’s relationships are definitely over.Which is a bit of a bummer if you ask me.



What's up guys, It's Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and listen: We get that Taylor wants and deserves her privacy, and we're more than happy to oblige. But as Swifties, we also want a LITTLE info!



Luckily, Joe Alwyn is finally giving us something to go off of! It’s not much, just FYI. But it’s something and we’ll take it!



So how does he REALLY feel about being the subject of hif girlfriend’s love songs??



When the Sunday Times asked if he minded, the London Boy replied:

"No, not at all. No. It's flattering."



The interviewer added that Joe noted when Taylor writes about their relationship, he knows it’s true -- unlike when the media speculates on their romance. Apparently 99.9 percent of what the press writes about them is false.



"I just don't pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing."



Fair. But here’s something we know for sure is true: Taylor is head over heels for Joe. You’ve listened to Lover -- both the album and the song -- you can tell! We don’t need them to explain their love to us when Taylor gave us an entire album letting us know how she feels.



Ok… we admit a little more info would be nice. Or heck, how about a red carpet together?? I mean, they already support each other’s careers, why not show us the love?



Earlier this week, Taylor attended the premiere of her new film “Cats” in NYC -- in a stunning red gown we might add. Joe was there, but he stayed behind the scenes while Taylor spent most of the night talking about her Golden Globe nominated original song for the film, and her own cats, of course.



Well, at least Tay is open with us about her cats!



Joe, who’s frequently on high profile red carpets, also keeps a pretty tight lip on their relationship but sometimes slips in a few words about Taylor.



Like at last year’s Golden Globes, when Entertainment Tonight asked if the couple would act together, he gave us this little note:



Um, that WOULD be great -- NEEDS to happen!



But when asked about Taylor, Joe usually keeps his answers as respectfully short as possible, like when asked about his girlfriend’s political posts on social media last year. Here’s Joe’s VERY short response:



He got out of there fast!



You know what though? We love these two together so much that we really don’t mind all the privacy. We’re just happy they’re happy. And besides, Taylor has been using her voice to speak up about other, much more important issues lately.



While Taylor hasn’t elaborated too too much on the inspiration behind “Lover” but *cough cough* we know it’s about Joe, she is excited about her new music on a different level.



You guys know all about her ongoing feud with Scooter Braun over her masters. The singer’s been VERY vocal about how she’s treated as a woman in the music industry.



Talking about that very speech, where Taylor received the first ever Billboard Woman of the Decade award, the singer explained she’s speaking up for ALL women in the music industry.



We’re not gonna argue with that logic one bit.



But we’re also happy to see that Taylor, who’s had an incredibly busy few months with album promotion, winning countless awards, performing and now a major motion picture… well, we’re just happy she’s still got her classic sense of humor about it all!



Ok… so we haven’t gotten that picture perfect red carpet moment from Taylor and Joe, but we’ve now got endless content of Taylor acting like a Cat. So really, what more could we ask for?



Maybe YOU have some ideas?

Swifties! Are you wanting a little more PDA from Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, or are you happy with their super private relationship?

And what did you think about Joe’s reaction to being the subject of Taylor’s love songs?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



