Glenn Greenwald: Congress Is Trying to Make It a Federal Crime to Participate in Boycott of Israel

Published on Dec 18, 2018

https://democracynow.org - Twenty-six states have laws preventing state agencies from contracting with companies or individuals aligned with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. BDS is an international campaign to pressure Israel to comply with international law and respect Palestinian rights. However, its opponents say BDS is a thinly disguised anti-Semitic attempt to debilitate or even destroy Israel. We speak with Glenn Greenwald, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and one of the founding editors of The Intercept. His latest piece is headlined “A Texas Elementary School Speech Pathologist Refused to Sign a Pro-Israel Oath, Now Mandatory in Many States—So She Lost Her Job.”



Democracy Now! is an independent global news hour that airs weekdays on nearly 1,400 TV and radio stations Monday through Friday. Watch our livestream 8-9AM ET: https://democracynow.org



Please consider supporting independent media by making a donation to Democracy Now! today: https://democracynow.org/donate



FOLLOW DEMOCRACY NOW! ONLINE:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/democracynow

Twitter: https://twitter.com/democracynow

YouTube: http://youtube.com/democracynow

SoundCloud: http://soundcloud.com/democracynow

Daily Email: https://democracynow.org/subscribe

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+DemocracyNow

Instagram: http://instagram.com/democracynow

Tumblr: http://democracynow.tumblr.com

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/democracynow

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/demo...

TuneIn: http://tunein.com/radio/Democracy-Now...

Stitcher Radio: http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/democ...