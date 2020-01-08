Published on Jan 8, 2020

Lu Kang: China treats all developing countries equally







Lu Kang with Chinese Foreign Ministry answered a question about China's relations with South Pacific island countries on Jan. 6th. It came as Kiribati's President Taneti Mamau is paying a state visit to China.



OUYANG QI, CNC Correspondent

"This is the very first state visit of a foreign head of state to China in the new year. The visit of Kiribati President. It seems that this arrangement is implying that China is trying to highlight the importance of the development of bilateral relations with South Pacific island countries. I'd like to hear your comment on the meaning of this visit."



LU KANG, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"China always attaches great importance on equal basis to all the developing countries, whether they are strong or weak, whether they're poor or rich. That's the very basic principle actually of China's foreign policies. And we also see great potentials for cooperation that could bring mutual benefits to both China and all those pacific island countries."