China sends fourth humanitarian aid shipment to Venezuela

Published on May 27, 2019

The newest shipment of humanitarian aid from China arrived in Venezuela on Monday. This fourth shipment contains 68 tons of medicine and medical supplies.



Venezuelan officials received the aid at Simon Bolivar International Airport and thanked China for their help in circumventing the US blockade on medicine and medical supplies.



Venezuela is currently suffering through a severe political and economic crisis, which includes a number of international sanctions. To ease the effects of these crises, China has so far sent almost 270 tons of medical aid to the country.