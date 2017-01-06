The Crimes of the Clinton Foundation - Max Igan in Conversation with George Webb

Published on Jan 6, 2017

Max Igan - Surviving the Matrix - Episode 279 - American Voice Radio, January 6th, 2017 - http://thecrowhouse.com

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan?ty=h

Bitcoin: 1NPsKQ2d23aWqqwqQ2qfgMv19XyMPmYh7K

https://steemit.com/@maxigan



https://www.youtube.com/user/georgwebb



Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.



1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.



2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law



3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.





When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato



"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman