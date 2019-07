Published on Jul 8, 2019

Drone footage released on Monday shows the Irkutsk Region town of Tulun devastated by floods and the death toll in the area rose to at least 23.

According to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), there are currently eight people missing. A state of emergency was declared for the whole Irkutsk Region on 27 June as heavy flooding hit six districts. As EMERCOM reports, more than 10,000 homes and 33,000 people have been affected.