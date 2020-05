Published on May 5, 2020

Just two months after Amanda Bynes revealed that she and her fiance Paul Michael are expecting their first child, her attorney is now revealing that there was never, and will not be a baby in her possession any time soon.



2020 seemed to be going pretty well for Amanda as she announced her engagement to mystery-man-turned-fiance Paul Michael, whom she’d allegedly met in a sober living facility.









