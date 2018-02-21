The Nagano Tapes | Five Rings Films | Official Trailer

Olympic
2.3M
278 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 21, 2018

The documentary features the 1998 Olympic Winter Games' classic men's ice hockey tournament in which the underdog squad from the Czech Republic, led by Jaromir Jagr and Dominik Hasek, stunned the world on its way to a historic gold medal, a defining moment at the time of the country's resurgence. Director Ondrej Hudecek: "Many people in the Czech Republic treasure this story like a scripture."

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to