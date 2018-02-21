The Nagano Tapes | Five Rings Films | Official Trailer

Published on Feb 21, 2018

The documentary features the 1998 Olympic Winter Games' classic men's ice hockey tournament in which the underdog squad from the Czech Republic, led by Jaromir Jagr and Dominik Hasek, stunned the world on its way to a historic gold medal, a defining moment at the time of the country's resurgence. Director Ondrej Hudecek: "Many people in the Czech Republic treasure this story like a scripture."



