PROOF: "THIS COUNTRY HAS A VICIOUS CORRUPT CORE." -- Jared Beck

Published on Aug 26, 2017

The DNC fraud lawsuit has been dismissed, so Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Hilary Clinton will once again get away with blatant corruption. In fact, DNC lawyers argued that the DNC has the right to "choose their nominee in a smoke-filled back room and it still wouldn't be legally actionable." Lead attorney in the DNC fraud case Jared Beck is furious and his righteous indignation and moral outrage is exactly what every American ought to be feeling right now.



Thanks for tuning in.



For REAL news 24/7:

http://sgtreport.com/

http://thephaser.com/

http://thelibertymill.com/



MUSIC CREDITS:

Epidemic Sound: "Who's There 1" paid license for You Tube use



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.



The content in my videos and on the SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com channel are provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions. SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com assumes all information to be truthful and reliable; however, I cannot and do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of this information. Thank you.