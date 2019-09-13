Sheroes: A globetrotting mother's unwavering support for her daughter

Published on Sep 13, 2019

In honour of 2019, which some are calling ‘The Year of Women’s Football’ with the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, FIFA is proud to bring you a 6-PART SERIES - #Sheroes - focusing on females with inspirational stories that fuse ‘The Beautiful Game’ and love.



The sixth episode of our series looks at New Zealand captain Ali Riley and her special relationship with her mother Bev. Initially sceptical about her daughter becoming a full-time professional footballer, Bev now travels the world to watch every single one of Ali's matches, no matter how far they take her from home.