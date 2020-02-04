Daily Reading for Thursday, February 6th, 2020 HD

Published on Feb 4, 2020

Reading 1, First Kings 2:1-4, 10-12

1 As David's life drew to its close he laid this charge on his son Solomon,



2 'I am going the way of all the earth. Be strong and show yourself a man.



3 Observe the injunctions of Yahweh your God, following his ways and keeping his laws, his commandments, his ordinances and his decrees, as stands written in the Law of Moses, so that you may be successful in everything you do and undertake,



4 and that Yahweh may fulfil the promise which he made me, "If your sons are careful how they behave, and walk loyally before me with all their heart and soul, you will never want for a man on the throne of Israel."



10 So David fell asleep with his ancestors and was buried in the City of David.



11 David was king of Israel for a period of forty years: he reigned at Hebron for seven years, and in Jerusalem for thirty-three.



12 Solomon then sat on the throne of David, and his sovereignty was securely established.



Responsorial Psalm, First Chronicles 29:10, 11, 11-12, 12

10 Hence, in the presence of the whole assembly David blessed Yahweh. David said: 'May you be blessed, Yahweh, God of Israel our ancestor, for ever and for ever!



11 Yours, Yahweh, is the greatness, the power, the splendour, length of days and glory, everything in heaven and on earth is yours. Yours is the sovereignty, Yahweh; you are exalted, supreme over all.



12 Wealth and riches come from you, you are ruler of all, in your hand lie strength and power, and you bestow greatness and might on whomsoever you please.



Gospel, Mark 6:7-13

7 Then he summoned the Twelve and began to send them out in pairs, giving them authority over unclean spirits.



8 And he instructed them to take nothing for the journey except a staff -- no bread, no haversack, no coppers for their purses.



9 They were to wear sandals but, he added, 'Don't take a spare tunic.'



10 And he said to them, 'If you enter a house anywhere, stay there until you leave the district.



11 And if any place does not welcome you and people refuse to listen to you, as you walk away shake off the dust under your feet as evidence to them.'



12 So they set off to proclaim repentance;



13 and they cast out many devils, and anointed many sick people with oil and cured them.



Support Catholic Online by Subscribing to our Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/catholiconl...



More on Daily Readings: https://www.catholic.org/bible/daily_...



Catholic Online Shopping: http://catholiconline.shopping/



[http://bit.ly/1SymkZN] Prayer Book Collection

[http://bit.ly/1q3ZrpU] Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers

[http://bit.ly/1N6YgLA] Praying the Rosary with Pope Francis

[http://bit.ly/1PS1ylT] Spiritual Thoughts Series

[http://bit.ly/204E1Wj] Divine Mercy Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1SbRs0t] Red Sacred Heart Rosary Bracelet

[http://bit.ly/1UW1fyN] Black Capped Our Father Sterling Silver Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1UIrqZm] Black Swarovski 14Kt Gold Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1Xf48rQ] Holy Family Holy Card

[http://bit.ly/1UTyBOP] GNT Leatherbound Bible

[http://bit.ly/1S8xLXo] New American Bible

[http://bit.ly/1RZVr6K] New Testament: Ignatius Catholic Study Bible



Light a Prayer Candle [http://bit.ly/1V6jjVj]



You Can Make a Difference Today - Donate Now [https://ycvf.org]