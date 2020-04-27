#kristincavallari #jaycutler #verycavallari

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler DIVORCE After Cheating Rumors Surface!

Clevver News
4.68M
279 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#kristincavallari #jaycutler #verycavallari

After 10 years of marriage, Kristin Cavallari and former NFL player Jay Cutler have officially called it quits, but many signs are hinting toward a much messier split than expected.

In Hollywood, being married for 10 years is the equivalent of, like, 50 years in regular people terms.

So when E!’s Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced they were divorcing after 10 years together, the news was pretty shocking, regardless if you were invested in them or not.




For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to