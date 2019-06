Published on Jun 22, 2019

The Panamanian company Carnes de Coclé, began this Saturday the shipment of an export container of beef to China, within the framework of the new protocols for bilateral commercial exchange.









The president of Panama explained that with this first export of bovine meat, a door is opened that will allow of the export of more than 5 thousand tons of the product in the next 18 months.