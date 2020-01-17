Karlie Kloss Admits She's ANTI-TRUMP Despite Family Relation!

Published on Jan 17, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Karlie Kloss may have kinda-sorta married into the Trump family, but that doesn’t change her political stance. She said she voted against Trump in 2016 and she will again in 2020.How’s it going everyone, Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we all remember Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s wedding. The photos were stunning and seriously that dress is still GOALS. I have it on my Pinterest board.The couple had another celebration of their marriage last year in Wyoming and it was stacked with celebs like Katy Perry, Mila Kunis, Scooter Braun, and more.But what you may or may not know about Karlie’s husband Joshua is that his brother, Jared Kushner, is married to Ivanka Trump and serves as a senior political advisor to Trump. So technically Ivanka and Karlie are sister-in-laws and puts Karlie adjacent to the Trump family.But now, Karlie finally spilled the tea about her relationship with the Kushner and Trump families on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’There was a lot of online chatter about Karlie’s political preferences after a recent moment from Project Runway went viral. A contestant threw some serious shade at Karlie for marrying into that family.Sorry can we see Karlie’s face again.So clearly she bit her tongue in that moment but cleared the air on Watch What Happens Live when Andy Cohen asked about that comment and what her political preferences are, Karlie was very clear.Karlie then went on to straight up reveal how she votes.So there was no holding back on Karlie’s front. And from her social media, it looks like Karlie is telling the truth.We scrolled back on her IG to 2016 and found this post of Karlie voting and supporting Hillary Clinton.Karlie also revealed that she and Joshua met in 2012, long before the 2016 election and they have had their ups and downs but she wouldn’t change a thing about her relationship.And fans were taking to Twitter rallying behind Karlie’s reponse.And another defended Karlie to haters and wrote quote, “Most people pick someone to marry based on the person themselves and not their parents/brother.And while that’s likely true, it’s no surprise that Karlie isn’t afraid to speak up for what she believes in.Karlie has been very vocal in the past about opposing some of President Donald Trump’s policies.She told British Vogue last year that it’s been challenging saying quote, “It’s been hard. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”Karlie has also been outspoken about what she believes in, even if it’s not politics.Last year she also revealed why she left Victoria’s Secret in 2015.At the time she claimed it was due to scheduling conflicts she was studying at NYU but Karlie has since revealed the real reason.So clearly Karlie isn’t afraid to use her voice and stand up for herself. But I want to know what you guys think.Were you surprised to hear Karlie reveal who she votes for on Watch What Happens Live? And do you agree with her that it’s challenging to disagree with your family about political issues? And as Karlie said, “One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice” so make sure you register to vote!Speak out in the comments below and also click the link to see where you can register to vote today. After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr



Register to vote:



https://www.vote.org/register-to-vote/