Bleachbit, Falkon, Ubuntu 18.04 Flavour Betas, Albert, Linux From Scratch | This Week in Linux 23

Published on Mar 11, 2018

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we've got some new releases from Bleachbit, KDE Falkon, Albert (the keyboard launcher), Caprine (desktop app for Facebook messenger), and more. We'll follow up with projects we've covered in previous episodes like Museeks, Tizonia, WINE, and the Librem 5. Then we check out the future roadmaps of some projects like KDE Plasma 5.13, Ubuntu 18.04, and Solus 4.



Segment Index:

00:49 = Bleachbit 2.0 Released - https://www.bleachbit.org/

01:36 = Falkon Web Browser 3.0 Released - http://davidrosca.blogspot.com/2018/0... https://github.com/KDE/falkon

02:33 = OnionShare 1.3 - https://github.com/micahflee/onionsha...

03:30 = Amarok 2.9 - https://amarok.kde.org/

04:18 = Museeks - https://museeks.io/

05:09 = Tizonia - https://github.com/tizonia/tizonia-op...

05:29 = Albert - Keyboard Launcher - https://github.com/albertlauncher/alb...

06:44 = Caprine v2.10.0 - https://github.com/sindresorhus/capri...

08:13 = WINE 3.3 & Wine-Staging 3.3 Released - https://www.winehq.org/news/2018030201

09:22 = Vulkan 1.1 Released - https://www.khronos.org/news/press/kh...

11:17 = KDE Plasma 5.13 - http://blog.broulik.de/2018/03/gtk-gl... http://www.jgrulich.cz/2018/03/06/scr... https://pointieststick.wordpress.com/...

13:11 = UBPorts' Unity 8 for Debian - https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-blog...

13:39 = Linux From Scratch 8.2 Released - http://lists.linuxfromscratch.org/pip...

14:40 = LineageOS on a Raspberry Pi 3? - http://konstakang.com/devices/rpi3/Li...

15:25 = Solus Software Center Redesign - https://solus-project.com/2018/03/09/...

17:32 = Debian 9.4 Released & WSL - https://www.debian.org/News/2018/2018...

18:36 = Canonical Corner - https://xubuntu.org/ https://kubuntu.org/news/kubuntu-bion... https://ubuntu-mate.org/blog/ubuntu-m... https://ubuntubudgie.org/blog/2018/03... https://www.ubuntu.com/

23:59 = Updates for Chromebook Users - https://chromium-review.googlesource.... https://plus.google.com/+FrancoisBeau...

24:43 = Linux Beats Legal Threat - http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-be...

27:07 = Android 9 Developer Preview - https://developer.android.com/preview...

27:48 = Purism Updates for the Librem 5 - https://puri.sm/posts/librem5-progres...