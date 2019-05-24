China Bans Game of Thrones Finale?!?! | US China Trade War Song | Trump Targets Biden

Published on May 24, 2019

Game of Thrones finale shocker for viewers in China. A propaganda song for the US China Trade War. Trouble with Grindr. The real reason Trump hates Huawei. Trump suggests a probe into Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's shady business deals with the Chinese government. And hidden camera footage of the persecution of Falun Gong caught on tape! That and more on this week's China news headlines.





Watch the undercover report on Falun Gong: http://bit.ly/2X2YWxR



Download Pepe the Pooh meme: http://bit.ly/pepethepooh



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/

__

© All Rights Reserved.



game of thrones reaction