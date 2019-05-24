China Bans Game of Thrones Finale?!?! | US China Trade War Song | Trump Targets Biden

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Game of Thrones finale shocker for viewers in China. A propaganda song for the US China Trade War. Trouble with Grindr. The real reason Trump hates Huawei. Trump suggests a probe into Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's shady business deals with the Chinese government. And hidden camera footage of the persecution of Falun Gong caught on tape! That and more on this week's China news headlines.