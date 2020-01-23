Lizzo CLAPS BACK About Music Being 'TOO WHITE'!

Published on Jan 23, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

You can’t make an omelette without cracking a few eggs. Or, in Lizzo’s case, you can’t become the number 1 artist in the world without making some people angry, to be a bit more specific.What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and Lizzo is speaking out about her massive success in 2019, as well as the criticism she has received for it along the way. She’s the most nominated artist for the Grammys this year, but that doesn’t mean that everybody likes the music that she’s putting out. You already know that Lizzo has been bullied for a lot in the past - her weight being the most common asset that trolls will point out.In December she found herself the target of body-shaming trolls after Dr. Boyce Watkins called her out in a tweet regarding the "obesity epidemic in America.”In her interview with Rolling Stone, Lizzo said “I've come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved," she shares. "The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We're growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive."Then, of course, there was celebrity fitness instructor and star of the Biggest Loser - Jillian Michaels, who went on a Buzzfeed morning show and made some pretty unaware comments about Lizzo’s figure as well.When the topic of Lizzo briefly came up, Jillian jumped on the opportunity to make a comment about her weight. “Why are we celebrating her body,” she asked, interrupting the interviewer, “why does it matter,” she continued “because it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes”.Jillian received backlash for her comments, but still defended what she said multiple times in the following weeks. Lizzo, just like Jillian Michaels, is tired of her body being a main focal point of the conversation around her.

But now, Lizzo is speaking out again about other mean comments made about her. These comments are less about her physical appearance and more about her music.In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lizzo defends herself against allegations that her music is quote “corny” or an “industry plant”.Rolling Stone points out that, quote “The most consistent, painful insult, though, is that she makes music for white people, that she's merely shuckin’ and jivin' for an audience of yas kween-era white feminists."And Lizzo’s response was simple.But she went a little more into depth about why she makes the music that she loves to make.I mean, that’s all we can ask for from her! To continue making music that she wants to hear. And she’ll take the ticket sales and album sales from whoever wants to buy her music. Rolling Stone did a photoshoot with her as well that celebrates Lizzo for being Lizzo!In one photo she channels a goddess surrounded by white mannequins of female bodies.In another she is lounging on a couch, fanning herself while a nude black man stands near her.And in the last she gives us art deco, old hollywood vibes in a sheer robe.The interview also goes into Lizzo’s decision to take a step back from social media.Like this one, telling her fans that she’ll be one of the headliners at Bonaroo later this year.She also talked to Rolling Stone about mistakes she’s made in the past, like when she doxxed her Postmates driver after they were unable to complete an order.But despite the drama and the bad parts of her past year, she knows that it will all pass.So basically Lizzo thinks that people don’t know what to expect with her yet, so they’re afraid to give her a try.She concluded “So people just gon’ have to get used to my a**."Spoken like a true Kween! May it be another long and prosperous year of Lizzo. But now i want to turn it over to you. Do you love Lizzo’s music? And do you love her message? Let me know what you think in the comments below.And then click that subscribe button down below if you want to know all about what’s going on in the entertainment world!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad