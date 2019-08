Published on Aug 5, 2019

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=32302



The term "conspiracy theory" was weaponized by the CIA half a century ago. At first it was merely used to marginalize those who question government narratives. But now that weapon is being loaded and pointed at our heads. Can a "conspiracy theorist" false flag be far behind? James examines the new FBI document on conspiracy theorists as domestic terrorists in this important edition of #PropagandaWatch.