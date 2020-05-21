Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Many have asked—how is China Uncensored funded? Is it the CIA? Taiwan? Falun Gong? Or am I just, as some have suggested, "an undercover Jew?" Yes, the Internet is full of crazy conspiracies. But it turns out, China Uncensored is mainly funded by YOU! So thank you for making this show possible!
Support China Uncensored!
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
PAYPAL:
https://www.paypal.me/ChinaUncensored
MORE OPTIONS:
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/support
ALSO, BUY OUR T-SHIRTS:
https://teespring.com/stores/china-un...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
covid 19 jiang zemin economy world health organization
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...