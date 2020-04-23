Nicki Minaj Goes M.I.A. During Legal Troubles!

Published on Apr 23, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#NickiMinaj #Yikes #Barbz



Nicki Minaj has been sued for using a paparazzi’s photos illegally, but in an attempt to serve her legal documents, she’s allegedly making it impossible to track down any trace of her whereabouts.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here with Clevver News, and while it's hard enough to track down celebrities on a regular day, these quarantine times take things to a whole new level, and that's been the case with Nicki Minaj.



That’s right, apparently Nicki Minaj is taking “quarantine” to all new levels because she’s in such deep hiding that according to those trying to track her down it’s pretty much impossible to serve her legal documents from an ongoing court case that began last year.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad