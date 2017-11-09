Published on Nov 9, 2017

The pair had a frank and far-ranging conversation filled with humor and insight. Much is revealed in the interview above, between the Pentagon Papers and the Mueller investigation, sexual harassment, female empowerment, and what Meryl and her daughters talk about around the dining room table.



Director Vincent Peone

DP Joe Victorine

First AC Omar Guinier

Second Camera Hunter Herrick

Lighting Design John Busch

Key Grip Vincent Davino

Swing Stefan Matwijec

Sound Rob Corso

Edited by Jesse Threatt



Meryl Streep Meets Anna Wintour at Vogue