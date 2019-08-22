Let's Go: You Can Skate and Connect With the Natural World at FDR Park | NBC10 Philadelphia

Published on Aug 22, 2019

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park is a outdoors oasis amid Philadelphia's urban jungle. The park, which was designed by the Olmsted Brothers, is affectionately known by South Philadelphians as "The Lakes" because of its many bodies of water. The park dates back to the 19th century. Today, FDR Park plays host to many activities from baseball to fishing to soccer. But its most unique feature sits on the park's southern edge — tucked under Interstate 95. The FDR Skate Park was built and is maintained by skateboarders and BMX riders.



Let's Go explore FDR Park's offerings and jump on a board.



FDR Park will be undergoing a 10 year, $200 million transformation. You can learn more about the vision for the new FDR Park here: http://on.nbc10.com/xYByAy9



Special thanks to the Fairmount Park Conservancy and City of Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation. Learn more about activities in your city park at https://myphillypark.org/.



Let's Go is a digital-first series from NBC10 Philadelphia that highlights undiscovered adventures in your neighborhood. Hosts Katy Zachry and Miguel Martinez-Valle guide viewers through fun and unexpected activities that entice them to get outside and experience something new.

#LetsGo



_____



SUBSCRIBE TO NBC10:

VISIT the NBC10 channel for the latest news and exclusive reports: http://on.nbc10.com/jhXM8hP



FOLLOW NBC10 PHILADELPHIA

Instagram: http://on.nbc10.com/ZvgGgo2

Facebook: http://on.nbc10.com/gkeMKi3

Twitter: http://on.nbc10.com/pYka4fl



VISIT OUR SITE: https://www.nbc10.com/

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS: http://on.nbc10.com/sEMWgkx



ABOUT NBC10 PHILADELPHIA

NBC10 is the Philadelphia region's most trusted source for breaking news, exclusive local stories, in-depth investigations and most accurate weather.



#LetsGo

#FDRPark

#MyPhillyPark

#skating

#skateboarding