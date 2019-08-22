Let's Go: You Can Skate and Connect With the Natural World at FDR Park | NBC10 Philadelphia

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park is a outdoors oasis amid Philadelphia's urban jungle. The park, which was designed by the Olmsted Brothers, is affectionately known by South Philadelphians as "The Lakes" because of its many bodies of water. The park dates back to the 19th century. Today, FDR Park plays host to many activities from baseball to fishing to soccer. But its most unique feature sits on the park's southern edge — tucked under Interstate 95. The FDR Skate Park was built and is maintained by skateboarders and BMX riders.
Let's Go explore FDR Park's offerings and jump on a board.
FDR Park will be undergoing a 10 year, $200 million transformation. You can learn more about the vision for the new FDR Park here: http://on.nbc10.com/xYByAy9
Special thanks to the Fairmount Park Conservancy and City of Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation. Learn more about activities in your city park at https://myphillypark.org/.
Let's Go is a digital-first series from NBC10 Philadelphia that highlights undiscovered adventures in your neighborhood. Hosts Katy Zachry and Miguel Martinez-Valle guide viewers through fun and unexpected activities that entice them to get outside and experience something new.
