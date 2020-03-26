Kylie & Travis NOT Back Together!

Published on Mar 26, 2020

The world has been pretty unpredictable lately, but this week provided us with a plot twist no one saw coming. Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick joined Instagram, went Live, and cleared up the Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott reconciliation rumors.





Let me break this down this relationship tea for you.



Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's ten-year-old son Mason briefly joined Instagram Live on Tuesday. His account has since been deleted, probably because users must be 13 or older to use Instagram.



But he made his short time on IG worthwhile by going live and offering up the latest on Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship status.



