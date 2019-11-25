#MusicMonday

Evgenia Medvedeva's skates to "Anna Karenina" soundtrack at PyeongChang 2018 | Music Monday

Olympic
3.95M
2,208 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 25, 2019

At the Winter Olympics 2018 in PyeongChang, Evgenia Medvedeva performed her Short Program in Figure Skating to Dario Marianelli's "Dance With Me", known from the movie "Anna Karenina" and claimed the 2nd place by scoring a new best of 81.61 points!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to