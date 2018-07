Published on Jul 5, 2018

Evgeni Plushenko has won four Olympic medals and he was the first male skater who performed the Biellmann spin in the senior competitions. We talked with the icon of Figure Skating about Yuzuru Hanyu, the current Russian women's skaters as well as the evolution and the future of this sport.



