Official Frankenstein with Jonny Lee Miller as the creature | Free National Theatre Full Play

A new play by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley. Watch Danny Boyle's monster hit Frankenstein with Jonny Lee Miller as the creature and Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein.
Frankenstein with Jonny Lee Miller as the creature is streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Friday 1 May. Available on demand until 7pm UK time on Friday 8 May. It is subtitled and the running time is 2 hours.
See the cast swap roles with Benedict Cumberbatch as the creature and Jonny Lee Miller as Victor Frankenstein, streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Thursday 30 April. Available on demand until 7pm UK time on Thursday 7 May here on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tl8jxNrtceQ
Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.
This filmed performance is recommended for ages 12 and up. The recording has been adjusted for YouTube.
We hope, as you enjoy this content and the weekly recorded performances, you’ll consider a donation to the National Theatre, or your local theatre.
If you’d like to support us, you can donate here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk or text NTATHOME 10 to 70085 to donate £10.
We’ve launched National Theatre at Home to give you access to theatre online, worldwide. There are further titles to be announced. Find out more about National Theatre at Home: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt...
A full list of the cast and creatives is available here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/si...
If you're studying this play, or sharing it with someone who is, you might find this Education Resource Pack helpful: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/si...
Thank you to the amazing artists who have allowed us to share Frankenstein in this way, during this unprecedented time, when so many theatre fans can't visit their local theatres.
At the National Theatre in London, we make world-class theatre that is entertaining, challenging and inspiring. And we make it for everyone.
National Theatre Live is National Theatre’s ground-breaking project to broadcast the best of British theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally.
Frankenstein was filmed live on-stage in 2011 by National Theatre Live. This recording has been edited for use on YouTube.
