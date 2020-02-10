Will Lara Jean & John Ambrose Date In 'To All The Boys' Sequel?!?

Published on Feb 10, 2020

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans, you might want to brace yourself for the sequel because it seems like a breakup between Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky might be coming.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” comes out in just a few days and it’s honestly all we can think about. We are so ready for this movie!The most recent trailer, which dropped in late January, showed us that it picks back up where the first movie left off with with Lara Jean AKA Lana Condor and Peter Kavinsky AKA Noah Centineo no longer pretending to be a couple.This time, they are the real deal.Throughout the movie we see Lara Jean navigating through a whole bunch of firsts with Peter like her first real date and her first Valentine's Day.Things seem to be going perfectly between these two UNTIL John Ambrose McClaren responds to her old love letter from the first movie. John Ambrose McClaren is played by Jordan Fisher! He suddenly comes into the picture when he and Lara Jean start volunteering together and everything starts to unravel right before our eyes.And I already had a pretty strong feeling that this movie is going to divide us.There’s going to be Team Peter fans and Team John fans, and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out and I can’t wait to hear what side you are all on.But as I’m sure many of you know, these movies are based on best selling books so we’re just wondering how similar the second movie is going to be to the second book in the series.If you’ve read the books, you know what happens, I obviously am not going to spoil that for you here today, but Jordan Fisher sat down with ET and gave us a few little hints about what’s to come.He also revealed that Peter and John Ambrose were friends back in the day, so not only did he used to know Lara Jean, but John and Peter have history too.

Ohhh I can already tell this is going to be juicy!But Jordan also revealed that while they may be fighting for one girl onscreen, he and Noah Centineo are actually long time friends.Awww I totally ship that bromance!And Jordan also spilled some tea about a specific romantic scene between John Ambrose and Lara Jean that was one of his favorites from the film.Gosh, what’s happening to me, the Peter and Lara Jean shipper inside me is already getting so confused! I’m both so ready and so not ready for this love triangle all at the same time.But even Jordan is a supporter of the Lara Jean and Peter ship. He said quote, “Ugh, I love Peter and Lara Jean together! Are you kidding me?”So I guess will just have to wait and see what happens. And fans are pretty torn up over this.Ugh, I feel you!!But even after we see how this all plays out, they’ve already filmed the third movie in the franchise. Sooo, there’s still potential for more happiness and heartbreak to come.But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.Are you ready for “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You” to drop later this week? Do you have any predictions who will win Lara Jeans heart, Peter or John? And whose team are you on, Team Peter or Team John? Share your thoughts down in the comments below. But if you read the books try and keep this a spoiler free zone!We don’t even know if the movies are going to go along EXACTLY with the books anyway.Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our channel and click that bell so you never miss an update.When you’re done with that, click right over here to watch another new video. As always, I’m Emile Ennis Jr and I’ll see you next time.



