Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & More MISSING From The Grammys!

Published on Jan 26, 2020

Happy Grammys Sunday everyone! The best of the best in music stunned on the red carpet, but we couldn’t help but notice that some of music’s biggest stars were absent from this evening’s festivities! What’s up everyone, it’s Dani Golub here with Clevver News and while I was starstruck just watching most of the Grammys, I couldn’t help but notice that some of our favorite celebs were missing from the lineup of talent! And before we get into everything Grammys related, while many celebs them weren’t present at the awards show, they still made sure to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident this morning.We wanted to take a moment and send our love to Kobe’s entire family. Our hearts are heavy and we are thinking of them all.But let’s shift gears and talking about who was noticeably missing tonight.Starting with our girl Selena Gomez! Selena really shot back onto the music scene in this year with her release of “Rare!” We last saw Selena return to an awards stage at the 2019 AMAs with moving performances of “Lose you to Love Me” and “Look at her now.” This was Sel’s first live performance since the 2017 American Music awards. And she released her 3rd studio album, “Rare” on January 10th, so clearly she’s been busy this year! But why in the world was she not at the Grammys?!?! We’re not exactly sure why she skipped out on music’s BIGGEST night’s but she did post a tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant. Also noticeably absent was Sel’s bestie, Taylor Swift! We learned on Friday that Taylor Swift would not be attending the Grammys.

Taylor still expressed excitement over her nominations posting to her IG stories saying quote, “LOVER IS NOMINATED FOR SONG OF THE YEAR AT THE GRAMMYS!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories after the nominations were unveiled. And our thoughts and prayers definitely go out to Kobe’s family. Justin and Hailey Bieber were also absent from this year’s Grammys! Justin recently dropped his new song Yummy and is working on releasing an album in addition to a 10 part YouTube docu-series called, “Seasons.” So one would think Justin might want to promote his upcoming work on the Grammys red carpet and support his fellow musicians! BUT NOPE, no justin, no Hailey… no Biebers at the Grammys! But Justin also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant posting to Instagram. Cardi did it big last year at the Grammys with a dress and performance that will go down in history! Cardi and Offset attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys party on Saturday, but surprisingly were a no-show on the red carpet! We did see Offset in the audience after Camila Cabello’s touching performance to her dad! Cardi B and Offset were nominated Best Rap Performance, but Cardi hasn’t released any new music since 2018 with her album, “Invasion Of Privacy.” And even though they weren’t at the big show, I’m sure they will all be spotted out at the after-parties, because like DUH it’s Grammy season! And we will keep you posted on everything 2020 Grammys! But it’s time to hear from you guys, were you as disappointed as me to not see Selena and Taylor not dominate the Grammys red carpet? And what did you think about both Justin Bieber and Cardi B not attending the show? After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our Grammys coverage. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m your host Dani Golub and have a great night.



