How China’s Spies Became World-Class

China Uncensored
930K
6,340 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 6, 2020

China has some of the best spies in the world. And they're using them in a new cold war agains the United States. Joining us is Dr. Matthew Brazil, co-author of Chinese Communist Espionage: An Intelligence Primer. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XZG84WV

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

hong kong trade deal yuri bezmenov

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to