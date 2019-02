Published on Feb 3, 2019

Inside Delhi’s Hanuman Akara, one of the world’s oldest wrestling schools, where members train in mud and dream of the Olympics.



Profiling the community clubs around the world where combat sports are practiced as a way to engage youth and improve people's lives:



