THE BEST FIFA WOMEN'S PLAYER 2016 - Carli Lloyd - Award Presentation

Published on Jan 9, 2017

Not since Marta’s astonishing run of being named the world’s leading women’s player five times in a row ended in 2010 has any woman won the top award in consecutive years – until now. After a stellar 2015, in which the USA No10 led her side to FIFA Women’s World Cup™ glory and claimed the top individual award in the women’s game, 2016 has been a year of personal consistency, if not collective triumph for Carli Lloyd. Her goalscoring rate remained at a remarkably high level, but USA failed to finish on the podium at a Women’s Olympic Football Tournament for the first time in their history, after quarter-final elimination by Sweden. “We can learn from this moment. It will make us hungrier. You best believe in 2019, we're going to win a World Cup,” a determined Lloyd said after Rio 2016.