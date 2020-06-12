The last 10 gold-winning floor routines in Artistic Gymnastics | Top Moments

Published on Jun 12, 2020

Enjoy watching the last 10 gold-winning floor exercise routines at the Olympics! The Romanians have been dominating the floor routines in Artistic Gymnastics for the last 40 years. Which other top floor routines do you want to see again? Let us know in the comments!



10) Nadia Comăneci 🇷🇴 & Nelli Kim 🇨🇳- Moscow 1980 (shared the top spot on the podium)

9) Ecaterina Szabo 🇷🇴- Los Angeles 1984

8) Daniela Silivaș 🇷🇴- Seoul 1988

7) Lavinia Miloșovici 🇷🇴- Barcelona 1992

6) Lilia Podkopayeva 🇺🇦- Atlanta 1996

5) Elena Zamolodchikova 🇷🇺- Sydney 2000

4) Cătălina Ponor 🇷🇴- Athens 2004

3) Sandra Izbașa 🇷🇴- Beijing 2008

2) Aly Raisman 🇺🇸- London 2012

1) Simone Biles 🇺🇸- Rio 2016



