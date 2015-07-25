Cheney was in charge of 9/11 false flag operation: Fetzer

Published on Jul 25, 2015

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney was in charge of the September 11, 2001 false flag operation in the United States, says American scholar James Henry Fetzer, who has extensively researched the 9/11 attacks.Fetzer, a retired professor at the University of Minnesota who currently resides in Madison, Wisconsin, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Saturday while commenting on the newly-released dozens of never-before-seen photos from the day of the 9/11 attacks. The photographs, captured by Cheney's staff photographer, show then-President George W. Bush and senior officials in their immediate response to the incidents.“The release of these photographs brings back many memories of 9/11, which was brought to us complements of the CIA, the neocons, the Department of Defense and Mossad,” Fetzer said. “Michel Robert published a stunning book, entitled Crossing the Rubicon, that laid out evidence, many prove that Dick Cheney had been in charge of the events of 9/11,” he stated.



“A fascinating story was told to the 9/11 Commission, but not included in their book. Norman Mineta, then-the Secretary of Transportation, who was in an underground bunker beneath the White House with Dick Cheney told that an aide came up to Cheney and told him, 'Sir, it’s fifty miles up; sir, it’s forty miles up; sir, it’s thirty miles up; do the orders still stand?' “At which point, Cheney turned around and told him, 'Of course, the orders still stand, that you heard anything to the contrary?'” Fetzer said “the orders had to be not to shoot the plane down, because the shooting down the plane would have been the obvious thing to do. You would have lost the plane, but not the property and personnel at the target, which was in this case the Pentagon.” The September, 11, 2001 attacks, also known as the 9/11 attacks, were a series of strikes in the US which killed nearly 3,000 people and caused about $10 billion worth of property and infrastructure damage.US officials assert that the attacks were carried out by al-Qaeda terrorists but many experts have raised questions about the official account.They believe that rogue elements within the US government orchestrated or at least encouraged the 9/11 attacks in order to accelerate the US war machine and advance the Zionist agenda.



